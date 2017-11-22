Sierra Vista police ask for public's help in vehicle arson investigation

The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a possible suspect in a vehicle arson.

According to SVPD the incident occurred in the parking lot of a bar in the 200 block of Bartow Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 6:39 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, where they interviewed witnesses and obtained video footage that showed the vehicle fire was human caused.

SVPD is reporting a suspect described as a white man, possibly between the age of 50 to 70 years old, he was seen on the video pouring a liquid, believed to be gasoline on the vehicle and then lighting it.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a gray truck, with a silver colored roll bar attached to the bed. According to SVPD the suspect is known to frequent Linda's Lounge and goes by the first name of Scott.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Justin Dannels at (520) 452-7500.

