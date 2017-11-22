From homeless to helping the homeless: One Tucson man's journey - Tucson News Now

From homeless to helping the homeless: One Tucson man's journey

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Steve Otero (Source: Tucson News Now) Steve Otero (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The road for Steve Otero hasn’t always been straight. There have been bumps, twists, and turns.

20 years ago, he was living in washes and behind buildings, addicted to meth and crack cocaine, all the while looking for work as a day laborer. Then one day he had gotten high off of his last drug and ended up at the Gospel Rescue Mission Street Banquet.

An annual tradition for 29 years, the meal takes place in South Tucson at 28th and 9th. Serving a warm meal with music and love.

The hustle and the worry of where Otero would sleep stopped at the mission. He entered their 18-month program, cleaned up and started to turn his life around. For the last 12 years he has been a volunteer with GRM.

In the last four months, he’s been in charge of making the meals for the men at the shelter. His life has gone full circle, from needing a hot meal at the banquet, to cooking and help serve the hot meal.

