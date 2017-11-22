Possible bad news for a nuisance bear in Rio Rico

It may be bad news for a bear spotted several times in an area in Rio Rico the last few weeks, state wildlife workers may have to put it down.

However, they may not have to kill it, IF neighbors change their ways.

"If we find him in the neighborhood we're probably going to have to tranquilize him or shoot him out right if we could be done safely," said Mark Hart, from Arizona Game and Fish.

The bear has been seen in the same neighborhood four times in the past four days and because it was relocated earlier this month but returned a week later, he is now considered a nuisance bear and a threat.

"Public safety is a real concern at this point," said Hart. "Bear behavior is very unpredictable. Even people approaching it to get photos is a dangerous situation."

The bear is a young male, about 250 pounds. He is thought to be afraid of people which means if spooked, he could charge and attack, which furthers the potential risk.

Residents in this Rio Rico neighborhood are being told to keep their garbage inside and away with the bear.

Guy Ruggiero lives in the area where the bear has been seen and he is taking the threat seriously.

"Well if it's for the benefit of people, then why not," said Ruggiero, when asked how he felt about putting the bear down. "The bear doesn't know right from wrong and you have to put people's safety first."

Game and Fish officials say the bear has one chance of survival, but it doesn't depend on the bear. It depends on the people who live here.

"If you get the garbage secured, the fruit off the trees, and get the bird feeders down he might just go back to Pena Blanca Lake, end of story. That's a good outcome."

The bear was thought to have left the mountains during the warm October in search of water, not food, but ran into the garbage and go used to it very quickly.

"Once they get a taste of garbage, that's all they want," Hart said. "No more fruits and berries."

From the time the bear was seen about three weeks ago it is now roaming just a couple of miles away, just west of I-19.

It's still the same area and the bear poses the same threat so if its spotted in a neighborhood again, Game and Fish believes it has no other choice but to put it down.

