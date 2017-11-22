Transit schedule for Thanksgiving, free rides on Sun Link streetcar on Friday

The following details outline transit service on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23, 2017:

Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 and the Sun Link streetcar will run a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving. Regular service resumes Friday, November 24.

Sun Express Routes will not be in operation. Regular service resumes Friday, November 24.

Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation. Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride service provided by Discount Cab and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only. Regular service resumes Friday, November 24.

Sun Van service and hours of operation will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservations Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Customer Service Center for Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle and Sun Link will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers with trip planning needs. On Friday, November 24, the Customer Service Center will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will reopen on Friday, November 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will reopen for business on Friday, November 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passengers are advised to consult Sun Tran’s Ride Guide, visit www.suntran.com, or call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) for specific route times and bus information.

Free rides on Sun Link for "Black Friday" shoppers, sponsored by the Tucson Roadrunners.

From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. passengers can enjoy free rides on the Sun Link streetcar for those visiting the Downtown area and surrounding districts.

The Roadrunners are an American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes. They will play the Stockton Heat on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Tucson Arena; the start time is 7:05 p.m. Fans may take the ‘Sun Link to the Rink’ by boarding at any of Sun Link’s 23 stops along the route, then exiting at Cushing/Granada Street to the arena entrance.

Free parking is available at all University of Arizona garages during the Thanksgiving weekend, November 23rd – 26th. Motorists can park at once and not worry about finding parking again while Sun Link takes them where they want to go.

Black Friday shoppers can also get started finding holiday gifts at over 120 local businesses on Fourth Avenue. Many shops and restaurants along 4th Avenue will offer discounts and specials on a variety of products. Black Friday on Historic Fourth Avenue takes place on Friday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other events happening along the streetcar route include:

Black Friday Night Live with the Jukebox Junqies from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Geronimo Plaza at Main Gate Square. Take a break from shopping and enjoy dinner at one of Main Gate Square’s restaurants, then find a seat by the stage for classic rock and country mix.

The Downtown Tucson Partnership will host its 8th Annual Downtown Window Decorating Competition beginning November 24th through December 25th. Visit Downtown during the holiday season for shopping, dining, entertainment and experience a winter wonderland!

For additional information on Sun Link, visit www.sunlinkstreetcar.com or call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).

For more information on the Tucson Roadrunners games and tickets, please visit www.tucsonroadrunners.com.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.