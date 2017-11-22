THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Small Business Saturday

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

The turkey is put away, except for the leftovers and now it’s time for that other seasonal rite of passage - attacking that holiday shopping list.

Yes, Black Friday means long lines in the big box stores, and Cyber Monday means shopping and shipping, by the click of a mouse.

I hope we all remember the at least equally important Small Business Saturday – this coming weekend.

Think about it, there are more than 500,000 small businesses across our state, all of them looking for their fair share of the retail pie.

Those small businesses account for an estimated 27,000 jobs created in 2014 alone.

And let’s face it those small businesses - the shops, the galleries, and the restaurants, they add flavor and color to our community.

So this holiday season do something big by shopping small.

