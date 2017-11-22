Final touches to library’s new outdoor stage added by Eagle Scouts

A local Varsity Scout led a team of more than 30 volunteers to complete a beautification project at the Sierra Vista Public Library’s new outdoor stage on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Buena High School sophomore Cameron Curtis still remembers all the good times he had at the Sierra Vista Public Library when he was growing up. That’s what made him think of the library when considering what to do for his Eagle Scout service project.

“I want kids to have a good time and make lasting memories like I did,” Curtis says. “It’s nice to see people smile.”

The recent completion of the library’s new outdoor stage and adjacent xeriscape garden area — funded with the aid of a $9,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, a $10,000 contribution by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library, and $10,000 from The Cochise Water Project — provided the perfect opportunity. Curtis led 32 volunteers to install benches, decorative gravel, and low water use plants around the stage. They also repaired sections of the trail extending into the library’s botanical garden.

“The volunteers did an amazing job and we’re thrilled to have the area around our new outdoor stage looking so good,” says Laura Wilson, director of Leisure and Library Services. “The stage will provide a shaded, grassy venue for our popular Summer Reading Program events and for other community activities and performances.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.