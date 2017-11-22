Final: N.C. State 90, Arizona 84

Paradise Island, The Bahamas (KOLD) - 2nd ranked Arizona faced its toughest test so far in North Carolina State, losing to the Wolfpack, 90-84.

Allonzo Trier finished with 27 points. He scored 3 in the first half. Deandre Ayton also finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return home.

Cats will face the loser of SMU or Northern Iowa Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.