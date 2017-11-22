Local grocery store hours for Thanksgiving - Tucson News Now

Local grocery store hours for Thanksgiving

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Looking for a last minute Thanksgiving item?  

Here's a quick list of hours for local grocery stores, as always you may want to call your local store before heading out:  

  • Albertsons: Stores will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.  
  • Bashas': Open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.  
  • Costco: All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
  • Frys: Many stores are open 24 hours; check local store for hours.
  • Safeway: Most stores will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Locations will return to regular hours on Friday.
  • Sam's Club: All stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
  • Target: Stores open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at midnight.
  • Walmart: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving, check local store for hours.
  • Whole Foods: Hours: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

