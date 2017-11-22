Local grocery store hours for Thanksgiving

Looking for a last minute Thanksgiving item?

Here's a quick list of hours for local grocery stores, as always you may want to call your local store before heading out:

Albertsons: Stores will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Bashas': Open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Costco: All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Frys: Many stores are open 24 hours; check local store for hours.

Safeway: Most stores will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Locations will return to regular hours on Friday.

Sam's Club: All stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Target: Stores open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at midnight.

Walmart: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving, check local store for hours.

Whole Foods: Hours: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.