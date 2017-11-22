Moonlight Programs Begin at Saguaro National Park - West

Come out to Saguaro National Park’s Tucson Mountain District – on the West side of town and discover the beauty of the desert under the moonlight!

Several naturalist-guided moonlight hikes among the majestic Saguaro cactus are offered. These hikes require reservations which may be made one month in advance by calling 733-5158. On the night of the full moon you can enjoy a short talk and the music of two of our talented volunteer musicians as the moon rises over the mountains behind the visitor center. No reservations are required for the patio program.



The “Wasson Peak Moon Hike“ is a 7 hour, 8 mile round trip hike that climbs 1700 feet to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains, arriving just in time to enjoy the 360 degree view of the sunset. The descent of the trail is solely under the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy pace but is considered somewhat difficult due to rough terrain and hiking after dark.

Nov. 29, 1:45 p.m.; Dec. 28 2 p.m.



The “Sunset Hike” is an easy 4 hour, 3 1/2 mile round trip hike that climbs only 700 feet to a beautiful ridgeline for the sunset and then returns under the moonlight.

Dec. 1, 3 p.m.; Dec. 30, 3:15 p.m.



The “Twilight Glow to Moon Shadows” hike. Enjoy the beauty of the changing light as the sun sets and the moon rises. This 3 hour, 2 ½ mile hike follows gentle grades along a trail, a sandy wash and a dirt road.

Dec. 29 4 p.m.



The “Moonrise Over the Mountains” Come out to the Red Hills visitor center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and listen to the music of popular guitarist and singer-songwriter Mark William and Native American flute player Robert Hval as the full moon rises over the mountains. Bring a chair and dress for the cool desert evenings . All ages. Wheelchair accessible. No reservations necessary. Programs last approximately 45 minutes.

Dec. 3, 6:15 p.m.; Jan. 1, 2018 6 p.m.



Reservations are required for the hikes, call (520) 733-5158.

No reservation is needed for the patio talk.

All programs are free of charge.



For more information or questions, please contact the Red Hills Visitor Center at (520) 733-5158. For other naturalist programs offered at Saguaro National Park, please visit our website at https://www.nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/guided-programs.htm.

