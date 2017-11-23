OVERTIME: PRCA faces steep challenge from newest Chandler power

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy goes for their second state championship Saturday night against the new football power on the Chandler block.

Casteel (13-0) is located within the Queen Creek city limits but is a Chandler Unified District high school.

The school opened for the 2015-16 school year and is in the state final in just its second varsity season.

Casteel has a current enrollment of 920 students and is expected to max out at around 2,200 students.

There will be no rivalry to be made here with PRCA as Casteel will continue to grow with each incoming class and is already scheduled to jump to Conference 5A next season under the new AIA realignment.

The Colts join district football powerhouses Chandler and Hamilton both who play in 6A.

Casteel is led by the top passer in Conference 3A, Gunner Cruz who has thrown for 2,862 yards this season with 37 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.

Cruz, a junior, already has an offer from Arizona State.

Colts running back Mack Johnson, also a junior, has run for 1,596 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Brandt Goodwin (53 rec, 1,011 yds 9 td) is one of only two 1,000-yard receivers in Conference 3A.

The Lions (13-0) have one of the smallest enrollments (369) of the 35 teams in Conference 3A.

PRCA has eight players who contributed to the schools Division IV state championship in 2015.

Senior quarterback Christian Fetsis leads the way for the Lions with 31 touchdowns this season.

The Conference 3A state championship game will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Campo Verde High School

