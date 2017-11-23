Salvation Army hopes to serve meal to thousands of Tucsonans

Salvation Army volunteer Michael Miller says it's great being a part of a Tucson tradition for the past eight years. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Preparations are underway at the Salvation Army Hospitality House as the organization prepares to serve thousands of people for its annual Thanksgiving meal.

This year the event will be held at the hospitality house, located near the intersection of Main Avenue and Speedway Boulevard. It was previously held at a church, but the organization said it wanted to host it at the hospitality house to showcase its services.

Last year, they served 1,600 people and this year they are hoping to feed 2,000 people. More than 250 volunteers will help prepare and cook the meal.

There will also be more than 600 meals delivered to people at their homes. It’s a service provided by Caridad Community Kitchen.

A few days before the big event, the Salvation Army alerted the public that it was in need of the meal’s staple item, turkeys. The community sprang into action, donating hundreds of turkeys to make sure thousands of people would get fed.

The organization also received a $15,000 donation from the Mary Ross Foundation along with a donation from of turkeys from Jim Click.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at the hospitality house located at 1002 N. Main Avenue.

