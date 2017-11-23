Salvation Army hopes to serve meal to thousands of Tucsonans

Looking for a last minute Thanksgiving item? Here's a quick list of hours for local grocery stores, as always you may want to call your local store before heading out.
Arizona upset by N.C. State 90-84.
Shoppers filled their carts with everything from green beans, to pie crust and roasting pans during their last minute shopping trips on Wednesday afternoon.
It may be bad news for a bear spotted several times in an area in Rio Rico the last few weeks, state wildlife workers may have to put it down. However, they may not have to kill it, IF neighbors change their ways.
20 years ago, Steve Otero was living in washes and behind buildings, addicted to meth and crack cocaine, while looking for work as a day laborer. Then, he had gotten high off of his last drug and ended up at the Gospel Rescue Mission Street Banquet.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
