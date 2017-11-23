Tucson police investigate midtown homicide

Police were called to homicide in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Nov. 23.

According to police the incident happened in the 800 block of North Alvernon Way, near East Third Street.

No further details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

