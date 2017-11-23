Tucson police investigate midtown homicide

According to police the incident happened in the 800 block of North Alvernon Way, near East Third Street.
A search of a Phoenix-area landfill has passed the halfway mark without finding any sign of a missing 34-year-old woman believed to be a homicide victim.
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a possible suspect in a vehicle arson.
The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with short brown hair. He is about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-0 with an average build.
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton chose a unique way to express what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving.
