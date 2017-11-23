UPDATE: Arrest made in midtown homicide - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

UPDATE: Arrest made in midtown homicide

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Lamont Adams. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Lamont Adams. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Police investigating homicide near Alvernon and Third Street (Source: Tucson News Now) Police investigating homicide near Alvernon and Third Street (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man has been arrested in connection with a midtown homicide that happened on Thanksgiving Day, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Lamont Adams fatally shot Carlos Simmons around 9 a.m. in the area of East 3rd Street and North Alvernon Way.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the 38-year-old Simmons with obvious gunshot wounds

Residents from the area performed CPR on Simmons until police took over and Tucson Fire Department crews arrived at the scene. Simmons was transported to a local hospital, where sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later.  

The TPD Gang Unit said Simmons had been involved in an altercation with several others near the intersection, when a shot was fired hitting Simmons.  

As detectives continued their investigation, they were able to determine the 37-year-old Adams was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Friday, Dec. 1 at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of East Roger Road.  

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner

    Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:38 PM EST2017-12-05 19:38:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 1:17 AM EST2017-12-06 06:17:54 GMT
    Rudy James Ortega (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)Rudy James Ortega (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.  

    A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.  

  • Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply

    Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 9:28 PM EST2017-12-06 02:28:54 GMT
    Suspects in Sally Beauty Supply theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Suspects in Sally Beauty Supply theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Thursday, Nov. 2 theft.  Deputies responded to the call of a robbery at the Sally's Beauty Supply store inside the Foothills Mall, shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 2.  

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Thursday, Nov. 2 theft.  Deputies responded to the call of a robbery at the Sally's Beauty Supply store inside the Foothills Mall, shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 2.  

  • Holiday thieves caught on camera

    Holiday thieves caught on camera

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:08 PM EST2017-12-06 00:08:35 GMT
    Someone stealing Christmas lights (Source: Tucson News Now)Someone stealing Christmas lights (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Thieves that took two spotlight projectors will not ruin the holidays for the Lucas family. 

    Thieves that took two spotlight projectors will not ruin the holidays for the Lucas family. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly