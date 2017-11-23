UPDATE: Arrest made in midtown homicide

Police investigating homicide near Alvernon and Third Street (Source: Tucson News Now)

A man has been arrested in connection with a midtown homicide that happened on Thanksgiving Day, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Lamont Adams fatally shot Carlos Simmons around 9 a.m. in the area of East 3rd Street and North Alvernon Way.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the 38-year-old Simmons with obvious gunshot wounds

Residents from the area performed CPR on Simmons until police took over and Tucson Fire Department crews arrived at the scene. Simmons was transported to a local hospital, where sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The TPD Gang Unit said Simmons had been involved in an altercation with several others near the intersection, when a shot was fired hitting Simmons.

As detectives continued their investigation, they were able to determine the 37-year-old Adams was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Friday, Dec. 1 at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of East Roger Road.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.