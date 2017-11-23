Shopping hours for Tucson stores on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Finished with your Thanksgiving dinner and shopping is on your mind? Here are a few hours for stores that are open on Thanksgiving, (please call ahead and check to make sure your local store is open):

Best Buy - Thanksgiving day 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohls - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 24 - Open 24 Hours

Target - Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to midnight

Walmart - open now - Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m.

JC Penney - Thanksgiving doors opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday

Burlington - Friday, Nov. 24 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Macy’s - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, before re-opening at 6 a.m.

Toys R Us - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday

Ulta Beauty - Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday, then again from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop - Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., then on Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Park Place Mall - Thanksgiving day - open from 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 24 - Midnight to 10 p.m.

Tucson Mall - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 24 - Midnight to 10 p.m.

Tucson Premium Outlets - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 24 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

