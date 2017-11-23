Celebrate the holidays in Southern Arizona

It's that time of year again, the holidays have arrived. With Thanksgiving over and the rush to buy presents is on, here are a few ways to spend your down time.

Old Tucson hosts Peter Paul and Mary Holiday Dinner Show

Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: kicking off the holiday season with a Peter Paul and Mary holiday dinner show performed by tribute band “Peter Paul and Mary Alive.”

here will be a hearty, buffet-style dinner served to accompany the harmonious sounds of Peter Paul and Mary’s greatest hits mixed with classic holiday tunes.

Visit their website at http://www.peterpaulandmaryalive.com/ for more info.

Tickets: $49.95 per person. This ticket price includes both the meal and the show.



Holy Hope Cemetery to host National Wreaths Across America Day

Dec. 16, beginning at 7 a.m.:Wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 1,200 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. The Cholla High School ROTC and the Tucson High School Troubadours will perform.

7:00 a.m.: A few volunteers will arrive to begin unpacking wreaths.

9:30 a.m..: Coffee & pastries for volunteers

10 a.m.: Ceremony begins

Holy Hope Cemetery at 3555 North Oracle

Tucson Premium Outlets - Santa experiences

Dec. 1 - 24: families are invited for photos, visits, holiday stories and more!

On Saturdays, Santa will read special holiday stories out loud from 12 – 1 p.m. in the children’s play area then head over to Mountain Court near the fireplace, where he will be available for photographs from 1 – 5 p.m. The whole family is invited to meet Saint Nick—even four legged friends! Pet photos with Santa will be allowed from 4 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Shoppers can also enjoy the delightful sounds of holiday music and caroling with live performances in Mountain Court. Local school music departments will perform festive tunes on Mondays through Thursday afternoons November 27 through December 14. The Mountain Court Concert Series presented by SAACA will also continue to showcase live local musicians on Saturdays from 5-8PM.

COST: FREE

Tucson Premium Outlets at 6401 Marana Center Boulevard, Tucson 85742

For more information, please visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/tucson

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

Nov. 24 - Jan. 7 - Holiday planetarium shows, "Season of Light" and "Laser Holidays"; 2 p.m. holiday shows every weekday starting on Dec. 12. All the shows are presented in the renovated Eos Foundation Planetarium Theater for a captivating, comfortable, fulldome experience.

For tickets and more information: http://flandrau.org/holiday2017

Reid Park Zoo - Zoo Lights

Dec. 7 - 23; encore Dec. 26 - 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Twinkling lights, live music, falling snow and Santa Claus!

$10 adults, $6 children; $2 off for members. Buy your tickets online HERE.

For more information: www.ReidParkZoo.org

Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain - Holiday 2017 events

Dec. 2 - 27: Dine-In Gingerbread House

Childhood dreams come true as groups of up to six can dine in this amazing, life-size gingerbread house. Lunch and dinner reservations are offered daily, with advance booking required. $200 per midweek seating or $250 per weekend seating, plus individual meal costs. Please call (520) 572-3050 for reservations.

Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Fourth Annual Holiday Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Per-vehicle admission of $25 includes refreshments, entertainment and photos with Santa and entertainment by the Tucson Boys Choir. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Tucson’s Casa de los Niños.

For dining reservations or information, please call 520-572-3401.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND DINING AND EVENTS, December 23-25

Saturday, Dec. 23 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Gingerbread Decorating Workshop

Sunday, Dec. 24 from 5;30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Christmas Eve Dinner at CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar - Featured holiday menu, $98 for adults, $38 for children under 12. Excludes beverages, tax and gratuity.

Monday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Brunch at CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar - $90 for adults, $38 for children under 12. Excludes beverages, tax and gratuity.

Monday, Dec. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Dinner at Cayton’s Burger Bistro

Monday, Dec. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Dinner at CORE Kitchen and Wine Bar - Multi-course holiday menu, $98 for adults, $38 for children under 12. Excludes beverages, tax and gratuity.

Town of Marana: Annual Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting



Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marana Municipal Complex - 11555 West Civic Center Drive Marana 85653

Christmas Tree Light show at 6 p.m. watch the largest Christmas Tree light show in southern Arizona.

See Santa and Mrs. Claus for free

Snow section, performances and a holiday marketplace and lots more!

For more information: www.maranaevents.com

Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. 34th annual Para Los Niños Holiday Party



Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Food City at 2950 South 6th Avenue.

Children will receive brand new toys, treat-filled stockings, and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus who will be accompanied by an entourage of elves carrying cookies and candy for the children. Families will also enjoy free food and entertainment.

Stuff the UAPD Command Post with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, UA Naval ROTC, UA Campus Pantry and the University of Arizona Police Department

Dec. 6, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of University Boulevard and Cherry Avenue to “Stuff the UAPD Command Post.”

Bring by a new unwrapped toy to support the Toys for Tots drive and non-perishable food items for the UA Campus Pantry.

Not able to drop items off during the event, stop by the UA Police Department at 1852 East 1st Street (Campbell & 1st Street) any time before Monday Dec. 11, where toys and food items can be dropped off in the collection bins located in the lobby.

