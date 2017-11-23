Final: SMU 66, Arizona 60

Paradise Island, Bahamas (KOLD) - The Wildcats lost for the second straight game, 66-60 to SMU, in what could only be considered as a sloppy game. Arizona committed 20 turnovers and were out-rebounded 20-11 on the offensive boards.

Allonzo Trier led the way with 22 points. Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Arizona still has one more game to play. Oddly it's a top-25 match up against 18th ranked Purdue tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.