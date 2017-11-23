Thanksgiving shoppers calm, comfortable hunting for deals

Thanksgiving dinner plans take a detour when it comes to a good deal.

Shoppers were out, with their wallets out, at the Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana Thursday night, Nov. 23.

But any signs of chaotic holiday shopping were muted, just as the shoppers had hoped.

John Martell was one of the first people walking out of the Carter's Babies and Kids store, after making his way in amongst the crowd when the doors opened. The grandfather of a three-year-old and one-year-old was on a mission with his family to not get overwhelmed.

"50 people in line moved in like 5 minutes. Nobody was fighting over anything," Martell said.

He also tried, along with others, to not go crazy over today's trend. Stores have been opening early, on Thanksgiving night, to allow shoppers to get a jump-start on Black Friday deals.

"It really kind of has helped it. The rush isn't quite as crazy. It's still there and it's fun. The adrenaline rush, of course, internally is so much fun. But it's really helped spread out the shopping. The deals are great. The door-busters are fun. But you don't have to get to every store in that small amount of time. You kind of have through the weekend now," said Elyse Munger, the Director of Marketing for the Tucson Premium Outlets

Father-son duo Richard and Rich Zimmerman were the first people in line at the Coach outlet store and were on the hunt for a deal.

This was their first time shopping at the stores on Thanksgiving night.

"Thought we'd see what it's like," Richard said. "I was expecting a lot more people here. I'm kind of surprised."

They stocked up and planned accordingly.

"Figured if we're going to do this, we don't want to be in the back. So we planned it early, ate early, and got here early to wait," Rich said.

They expected to see pushing, shoving, trampling, and arguing, as the stores stayed open until midnight.

But like Martell, they were pleased to be wrong.

"There's nothing I need that bad, to save $50 or $10, to fight those crowds," Martell said. "There's no crowds here. This is comfortable."

The Tucson Premium Outlets will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 24, at 6:00 a.m.

