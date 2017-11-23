Stop by the "Black Fur-Day" adoption party at PACC

The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting "Black Fur-Day" adoption parties in Tucson and Amado on Friday, Nov. 24.

“We’re so grateful Petco Foundation stepped up to help our pets, and we’re hoping to send 300 deserving dogs and cats home for the holidays,” said PACC Director, Kristen Auerbach, in a recent release.

Adoption fees will be waived at the PACC main shelter 4000 North Silverbell Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at Central Pet in Amado 2875 I-19 Frontage Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adopters will also head home with a free pet starter kit. Pets will also be available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Petco stores at 5625 East River Road, and at 585 East Wetmore Road.

These special adoption parties were made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. PACC is hoping to adopt out more than 300 pets during the event.

A standard $18 licensing fee will apply to adult dogs.

Additionally, each Black Fur-Day party will have free music, food, activities for kids and pet giveaways from Petco. Those who visit PACC’s shelter from noon to 2 p.m. will get to score some free pizza from Papa Murphy’s. Meanwhile, Central Pet visitors will get treated to free Sonoran hot dogs while they look for their new best friend. Visitors at either location can also register to win pet-themed gift baskets.

Although the Black-Fur Day adoption parties are one-day events, PACC’s shelter will extend the waived adoption fees and offer adopter gifts through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. Stop by your new 'fur'ever friend is waiting!

For more details on Black Fur-Day or to see PACC’s adoptable pets, visit pima.gov/animalcare.

