Stop by the "Black Fur-Day" adoption party at PACC

“We’re so grateful Petco Foundation stepped up to help our pets, and we’re hoping to send 300 deserving dogs and cats home for the holidays,” said PACC Director, Kristen Auerbach, in a recent release.
“We’re so grateful Petco Foundation stepped up to help our pets, and we’re hoping to send 300 deserving dogs and cats home for the holidays,” said PACC Director, Kristen Auerbach, in a recent release.
The study found that owners of hunting breeds like terriers, retriever and scent hounds got the most protection, but the study's senior author said that owning any dog was enough to reduce an owner's risk of death.
The study found that owners of hunting breeds like terriers, retriever and scent hounds got the most protection, but the study's senior author said that owning any dog was enough to reduce an owner's risk of death.
Sulley and Honey are a bonded pair who were brought to Pima Animal Care Center when their owner was moving. Sulley is 7 years old and Honey is 5 years old.
Sulley and Honey are a bonded pair who were brought to Pima Animal Care Center when their owner was moving. Sulley is 7 years old and Honey is 5 years old.
A puppy who was born without a leg and fitted with a prosthetic may one day be a service animal to help humans who have had limbs amputated.
A puppy who was born without a leg and fitted with a prosthetic may one day be a service animal to help humans who have had limbs amputated.
The organization said Wednesday that there’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people who bashed in the head of a Siberian Husky puppy.
The organization said Wednesday that there’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people who bashed in the head of a Siberian Husky puppy.
A man is in jail who investigators said was on the run all Thursday afternoon after he shot and killed a trooper in Central Texas.
A man is in jail who investigators said was on the run all Thursday afternoon after he shot and killed a trooper in Central Texas.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.