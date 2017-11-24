Sergeant promotion at Sahuarita Police Department

A Sergeant promotional process was completed earlier this week at the Sahuarita Police Department.
The process was very competitive. From planning, to written testing, to final interview panels, the process spanned multiple months. The testing process included assistance from multiple Town departments, the Pima Community College PD, the Oro Valley PD, and non-law enforcement organizations.
The testing process included the below listed components:
Chief Noland has selected Officer Raúl Mata to be promoted effective November 26, 2017.
Officer Mata will be assigned to the patrol bureau and participate in a month long orientation and training program, to include a week long basic police supervision school.
