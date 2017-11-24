House near Tanque Verde Road destroyed in early morning hours

Crews with Rural/Metro Fire District responded to the report of a house fire at 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24 in the 13000 block of East Camino La Cebadilla, on the east side near Tanque Verde Road and Wentworth Road.

According to Rural/Metro officials, crews arrived at the scene to find that a house under renovation, was engulfed in flames.

It took 24 firefighters and eight units a half hour to get the fire under control. No injures were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.