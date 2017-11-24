House near Tanque Verde Road destroyed in early morning hours - Tucson News Now

House near Tanque Verde Road destroyed in early morning hours

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
East side house fire (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department) East side house fire (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews with Rural/Metro Fire District responded to the report of a house fire at 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24 in the 13000 block of East Camino La Cebadilla, on the east side near Tanque Verde Road and Wentworth Road.  

According to Rural/Metro officials, crews arrived at the scene to find that a house under renovation, was engulfed in flames.  

It took 24 firefighters and eight units a half hour to get the fire under control.  No injures were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

No further information has been released. 

