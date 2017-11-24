Pima Co. to hire lifeguards, swim instructors and more for summer 2018

According to Rural/Metro officials, crews arrived at the scene to find that a house under renovation, was engulfed in flames. It took 24 firefighters and eight units a half hour to get the fire under control.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
The Fry’s will be 96,000 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street.
A former member of President Trump’s Administration, Steve Bannon, was in Tucson on Saturday night to receive an award. But many Tucsonans stood in opposition to Bannon’s visit because of his views and ties to Breitbart News, a conservative network. Steve Bannon was the keynote speaker at the Brian Terry Foundation Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort.
It may be bad news for a bear spotted several times in an area in Rio Rico the last few weeks, state wildlife workers may have to put it down. However, they may not have to kill it, IF neighbors change their ways.
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.
Brookhaven Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in the location of JUSTIN ANDERSON.
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.
