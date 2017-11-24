Pima Co. to hire lifeguards, swim instructors and more for summe - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. to hire lifeguards, swim instructors and more for summer 2018

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pablo/Buffer) (Source: Pablo/Buffer)
Kino Pool at the Mulcahy YMCA (Source: Pima County) Kino Pool at the Mulcahy YMCA (Source: Pima County)
Thad Terry Pool at the Northwest YMCA (Source: Pima County) Thad Terry Pool at the Northwest YMCA (Source: Pima County)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Seems a bit early for this, but Pima County is on the hunt for lifeguards and swimming instructors for summer 2018. 

The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department (NRPR) will be hiring 125 lifeguards, water safety instructors, coaches and water aerobic instructors to work at the nine county swimming pools. 

“Lifeguarding is a terrific job, particularly for high school and college students who are off for the summer,” said Grant Bourguet, NRPR recreation program manager, in a recent release. “We’ve arranged our training classes to try and accommodate students who are home for the holidays or on spring break.”

According to a NRPR release, pay ranges from $10.06 an hour for lifeguards, to $11.53 for water safety instructors to $12.30 for principal lifeguards. 

Those interested in applying can go to www.pima.gov/pools for the links to Employment and Lifeguard Training Program.  This site lists the required certifications, the schedule of training classes, and the 2018 application. 

Lifeguard training classes are offered at the following pools: 

  • Thad Terry Pool at the Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road; Classes are Dec. 15-30, Feb. 16-25 and March 9-21.
  • Kino Pool at the Mulcahy YMCA, 2805 E. Ajo Way; Classes are April 7-22.

Swim Lesson Instructor classes will also be offered at the Thad Terry Pool on Dec. 16-29 and April 7-14.

“We’re hoping a lot of them take advantage of the opportunity to work in a fun, outdoor atmosphere surrounded by lots of fresh air, sunshine and enthusiastic swimmers!” said Bourguet. 

