PACC, Tucson Roadrunners and TEP team up to create a unique calendar

Have a pet lover and hockey enthusiast to buy for this holiday season? Then Pima Animal Care Center may have just the thing for them, a 2018 calendar.

PACC has partnered with the Tucson Roadrunners and TEP for a 2018 calendar that features hockey players and pets! Proceeds from the calendar will benefit adoptable animals at PACC.

The “Roadrunners & Rescues 2018” calendars will be on sale Friday, Nov. 24 at the Roadrunners’ game for a special price of $10. After Black Friday, the cost for each calendar will go up to $20.

Calendars are available for purchase at the Roadrunners’ box offices or at the Roadrunners’ Nov. 25 and Dec. 3 games, while supplies last.

For every $30 donation, PACC can provide medical treatment to a pet with kennel cough, a common upper-respiratory infection. Donations to PACC have a direct impact on the health and happiness of pets, and helps to improve their chances of adoption.

TEP officials hope to sell all the calendars by early December to present the final proceeds to PACC at the Dec. 5 Roadrunners game. PACC will bring adoptable animals to the above-mentioned games.

In addition to the “Roadrunners & Rescues 2018” calendar, the Roadrunners and TEP employees will donate their time to support PACC at its third annual “Gift of Love” Santa Adoption Party happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 9 –10.

During the “Gift of Love” celebration, PACC will reduced adoption fees. Additionally, adopters will receive a gift for their new pet and a family portrait that includes the newest member of their family.

Thanks to the community’s support, more than 200 pets found homes for the holidays last year.

