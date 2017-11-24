Copy-Cronkite school considers revoking award to Charlie Rose

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona State University is considering revoking an award given to Charlie Rose after several women who worked with him at CBS News and PBS alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct, including groping and walking naked in front of them.

The university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication issued a statement on Monday describing the reports as "deeply troubling." Rose was given the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2015.

School dean Christopher Callahan told The Arizona Republic in a story published Tuesday that a decision could be made by Friday when the endowment board of trustees plans to meet. The award has never been revoked.

CBS News and PBS both cut ties to Rose on Tuesday. Rose apologized for his actions in a statement late Monday.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

