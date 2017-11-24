Thinking small business when shopping on Black Friday

For the first time, shoppers in America are likely to make more purchases online than in brick and mortar stores.

It's a shift which has been coming for years, but this is likely to be the first time it has crossed the threshold. While the effect on big retailers can be mitigated somewhat by online offerings, it's not quite as easy for smaller, local stores.

Popcycle, a gift store on 4th Avenue in Tucson, is preparing for that future.

The store offers unique, one of a kind items that are made on site or from a group of 65 local artists who commission their work in the store. Popcycle has a dedicated customer base which buys local every year.

"We maintain a good relationship with our customers," said Dee Dee Koenan, one of three women who own the store. "They think of us first and support us year round."

While that relationship has been good for business, Keenan realizes online shopping presents an opportunity.

"We're kind of in the midst of redesigning our website," she said. "We're working out the kinks and figuring out how to make it work."

Online shopping is difficult for Popcycle because there are so many one of a kind gifts. Still, it's that unique feel which gives the store it's brand and success.

"We're up 20 percent and we just hope to keep making that happen," she said.

An organization that is helping towards that end is Local First Tucson.

"We're about shifting the dollars, shifting the mindset," said Mike Peel, the director of Local First Tucson.

Local First has been trying to convince shoppers of the value of supporting local stores over the retail giants. It's not asking customers to abandon the big retailers but to think of spending some of their holiday dollars with a local retailers.

"Even a 10 percent shift can make a big difference in the community," Peel said.

He says four times more revenue from local spending stays in the community to help pay for police, fire and education.

For every $100 spent at a big box store, only $13 stays in the community. For local spending, $43 stays here. Which is why the organization is working with the 4th Avenue Merchants Association to promote local buying.

Local gifts may cost a bit more, but the value goes beyond the cost.

"I think it says you put more thought into what that person wants," said Koenan. "Not something that's just generic."

Research shows millennials are more inclined to buy special, unique gifts, which helps support 4th Avenue.

"I think that's important in this day and age where they're able to get something quickly shipped overnight but not necessarily unique, I think its that experience of walking into a store and finding something you're never found before," said Peel.

The 4th Avenue Merchants Association and Local First Tucson will host an event Saturday on 4th inspired by super heroes.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee. Children under five are free.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.