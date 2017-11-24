Thinking small business when shopping on Black Friday

For the first time, shopper in America are likely to make more purchases on line than in brick and mortar stores. It's a shift which has been coming for years but this is likely to be the first time it's crossed the threshold. While the effect on big retailers can be mitigated somewhat by on line offerings, it's not quite as easy on smaller, local stores.
For the first time, shopper in America are likely to make more purchases on line than in brick and mortar stores. It's a shift which has been coming for years but this is likely to be the first time it's crossed the threshold. While the effect on big retailers can be mitigated somewhat by on line offerings, it's not quite as easy on smaller, local stores.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
According to Rural/Metro officials, crews arrived at the scene to find that a house under renovation, was engulfed in flames. It took 24 firefighters and eight units a half hour to get the fire under control.
According to Rural/Metro officials, crews arrived at the scene to find that a house under renovation, was engulfed in flames. It took 24 firefighters and eight units a half hour to get the fire under control.
The Fry’s will be 96,000 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street.
The Fry’s will be 96,000 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street.
A former member of President Trump’s Administration, Steve Bannon, was in Tucson on Saturday night to receive an award. But many Tucsonans stood in opposition to Bannon’s visit because of his views and ties to Breitbart News, a conservative network. Steve Bannon was the keynote speaker at the Brian Terry Foundation Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort.
A former member of President Trump’s Administration, Steve Bannon, was in Tucson on Saturday night to receive an award. But many Tucsonans stood in opposition to Bannon’s visit because of his views and ties to Breitbart News, a conservative network.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.
McDonald's mishap was Twitter users' gain Friday when the fast food giant flubbed a Black Friday tweet.
McDonald's mishap was Twitter users' gain Friday when the fast food giant flubbed a Black Friday tweet.
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.