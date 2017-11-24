Officers talk about passion for life-saving DUI patrols

DUI enforcement has been increased for Thanksgiving, as law enforcement is trying to take impaired drivers off the streets. They started Wednesday, Nov. 22, and are continuing through Saturday night, Nov. 25.
Cats fall by 25.
Free rides on the streetcar for shoppers on Saturday along the Sun Link route.
For the first time, shopper in America are likely to make more purchases on line than in brick and mortar stores. It's a shift which has been coming for years but this is likely to be the first time it's crossed the threshold. While the effect on big retailers can be mitigated somewhat by on line offerings, it's not quite as easy on smaller, local stores.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
McDonald's mishap was Twitter users' gain Friday when the fast food giant flubbed a Black Friday tweet.
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.
