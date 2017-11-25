BEAR DOWN: Arizona leads rival Arizona State 24-14 at Half - Tucson News Now

BEAR DOWN: Arizona leads rival Arizona State 24-14 at Half

Arizona holds a 24-14 halftime lead against Arizona State in Tempe. Stay with us for updated scores and stats from the Territorial Cup Game . 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly