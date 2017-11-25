Sonoita-Elgin Fire District: 20 acre fire burning near Benson

A 20 acre fire is burning near Benson on Saturday.

The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District said the "Smith One Fire" is visible over the Whetstone Mountains -- located off the Smith Ranch Road near the Skyline and I-10 exit.

Multiple fire crews have responded, according to Sonoita-Elgin Fire District.

