A security guard at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. A car was circling the parking lot when the guard walked out to check on it, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
A security guard at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. A car was circling the parking lot when the guard walked out to check on it, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
Arizona loses to Arizona State 42-30 on Saturday night in Tempe in the Territorial Cup.
Arizona loses to Arizona State 42-30 on Saturday night in Tempe in the Territorial Cup.
Police in Tucson tracked a man wanted for felony domestic violence to a home on the southeast side of the city. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the department, said the man refused to leave the house in the 7900 block of E Magical Way, which is off S. Pantano Road and south of E. Golf Links Road.
Police in Tucson tracked a man wanted for felony domestic violence to a home on the southeast side of the city. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the department, said the man refused to leave the house in the 7900 block of E Magical Way, which is off S. Pantano Road and south of E. Golf Links Road.
A 20 acre fire is burning near Benson on Saturday.
A 20 acre fire is burning near Benson on Saturday.
The Cats fall by 25 and will return home from paradise winless at 0-3.
The Cats fall by 25 and will return home from paradise winless at 0-3.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.