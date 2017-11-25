BREAKING: Security guard hit by car at St. Joe's hospital

The security guard was critically hurt, but is expected to survive (Source: Tucson News Now).

A security guard at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

A car was circling the parking lot when the guard walked out to check on it, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.

He said at about 6:00 p.m. the car sped up and hit the security guard. He is in critical condition but expected to survive, according to Dugan.

The car sped away and crashed into a tree nearby, according to Dugan. He said other security guards and firefighters with Tucson Fire Department caught up to the driver and held him until police arrived on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital as well.

Dugan said the situation did not appear to be an accident. Return to this story for updates as soon as we learn them.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.