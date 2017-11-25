HAPPENING NOW: Police track wanted man to home on southeast side

Officers are at a home where they've tracked a man wanted for felony domestic violence (Source: Anonymous).

Police in Tucson tracked a man wanted for felony domestic violence to a home on the southeast side of the city.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the department, said the man refused to leave the house in the 7900 block of E Magical Way, which is off S. Pantano Road and south of E. Golf Links Road.

Dugan said officers obtained a warrant, but the man still refused to leave.

A SWAT team is on scene while a negotiator is talking with the man, according to Dugan. He said the man's family is outside, helping officers end the situation peacefully.

Police have been at the home for most of the day, according to Dugan.

