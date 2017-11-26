BREAKING: Police investigating deadly shooting on Tucson's south side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the south side of Tucson, according a tweet from a department spokesman. Sgt. Pete Dugan tweeted about the situation Saturday, November 25 just before 10:30 p.m.
It's that time of the year, holiday shopping season, and Chad Flanigan is no different than any of us. The Tucson man, who lives on the east side near Pantano Road and Pima Street, ordered an item online and waited patiently for the delivery. The shipping company said the package was dropped off on Nov. 15.
Arizona loses to Arizona State 42-30 on Saturday night in Tempe in the Territorial Cup.
A security guard at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. A car was circling the parking lot when the guard walked out to check on it, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
Police in Tucson tracked a man wanted for felony domestic violence to a home on the southeast side of the city. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the department, said the man refused to leave the house in the 7900 block of E Magical Way, which is off S. Pantano Road and south of E. Golf Links Road.
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.
