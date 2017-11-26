BREAKING: Police investigating deadly shooting on Tucson's south side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the south side of Tucson, according a tweet from a department spokesman.

Sgt. Pete Dugan tweeted about the situation Saturday, November 25 just before 10:30 p.m.

It stated officers are on scene of a deadly shooting in the area of South Coconino Vista and East Cochise Vista. That's south of 36th Street and east of Campbell Avenue.

