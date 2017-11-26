UPDATE: Police arrest man involved in deadly shooting on Tucson's south side

Mussels Siciliano
Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that 29-year-old David Verdugo was ejected from the Ford pickup he was driving when it collided with a Jeep Patriot on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Eleven Major League Soccer clubs are scheduled to play preseason matches in Tucson during February 2018.
The Arizona Supreme Court's says it censured Justice of the Peace Paula Aboud because she took a copy of an assessment and answer key from her judicial orientation mentor while he was out of the room.
There will be additional resource officers from the Marana Police Department and additional MUSD School Safety Support presence.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
