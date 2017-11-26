UPDATE: Police arrest man involved in deadly shooting on Tucson's south side

Police have identified both victims from a fatal shooting on the south side of Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 26

The Tucson Police Department said 35-year-old Baudelio Camacho has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left James Jones and Clarence Clark Jr. dead.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan, officers responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. on E. Norton Vista and S. Forgeus Avenue. They found a man in his 30s who was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive, Dugan said.

As officers were investigating in the area, they got a report of two more people who were shot nearby in the 2700 block of South Coconino Vista. That's south of 36th Street and east of Campbell Avenue.

Tucson Police Department officers rushed to the second scene to find Jones and Clark shot. One of the men was found in the street and the other in the front yard.

Tucson Fire personnel attempted to give aid Jones and Clark, but it was unsuccessful. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle drive away from the scene, believed to be involved in the shooting. Sgt. Dugan said those witnesses were able to give a pretty clear description of the car.

Officers were able to find the suspected vehicle. They tried to get Camacho to stop during a traffic stop but he took off.

Police chased the car for a short while before it crashed near S. 6th Avenue and E. 29th Street.

A firearm was recovered at the scene of the collision, police said.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Gang Unit determined that Camacho and the shooting victims were all gang affiliated, police said. Camacho was booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle and one count of prohibited possessor.

Additional charges involving the shooting are pending, the TPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

