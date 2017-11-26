Cardinals GameDay: Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (7-3) at ARIZONA (4-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Jaguars by 4

RECORD VS SPREAD — Jaguars 6-4, Cardinals 2-7-1

SERIES RECORD — Tied 2-2

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Jaguars 27-14, Nov. 17, 2013

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Browns 19-7; Cardinals lost to Texans 31-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 8, Cardinals No. 23

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (1), PASS (27)

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (1)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (31), PASS (5)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Jaguars have never played in University of Phoenix Stadium, which opened in 2006. Only other team never to play there are Tennessee Titans, who are at Arizona on Dec. 10. ... Jaguars rank fourth in third-down defense, Arizona is 29th. ... Jacksonville DE Calais Campbell played previous nine seasons with Cardinals and ranks second on Arizona franchise career sacks list with 56 ½. ... Campbell, who signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Jags with $30 million guaranteed, has 11 1-2 sacks this season, tied for league lead and career high. ... Only Larry Fitzgerald (90) has played more games in University of Phoenix Stadium than Campbell (69). ... Jacksonville leads NFL in sacks (40) and is only team with four players with at least five sacks. ... Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette has four 100-yard rushing games, including 111 last week vs. Browns. ... Jacksonville plays next three games at home. ... Jaguars have started a different offensive line in each of the last four games. ... Arizona QB Blaine Gabbert drafted 10th overall by Jacksonville out of Missouri in 2010. He started 14 games as a rookie and had a 5-22 record over two-plus seasons with the Jags. He is 9-32 as a starter overall with Jacksonville, 49ers and Cardinals. ... Gabbert threw career-high three TD passes Sunday vs. Texans. ... Against Houston, Arizona S Budda Baker was first rookie with at least 10 tackles, sack and two forced fumbles in game in franchise history and first to do it in NFL in 20 years. ... At age 34, Fitzgerald is second in NFL in receptions (69), one fewer than Antonio Brown, and is sixth in league with 758 yards receiving. ... Fitzgerald needs 52 yards receiving to pass Isaac Bruce into fourth in career list. ... Fantasy Tip: Jacksonville defense ranks first in NFL in fewest yards allowed (275.6), fewest opposition passing yards allowed (162), fewest points allowed (14.1 per game), fewest TDs allowed (15) and turnover margin (plus-11).

