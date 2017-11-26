One person in critical condition after fire at Tucson apartment - Tucson News Now

One person in critical condition after fire at Tucson apartment complex

Source: Tucson Fire Department Source: Tucson Fire Department
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Tucson on Sunday. 

The Tucson Fire Department said a fire started at one of the residences in the Oakwood Terrace Apartments located near West Glenn Street and North Balboa Avenue.

The crew found the fire isolated to the front room of the residence, TFD said. Fire crews were able to contain the flames and conduct a search for victims. Crews found a man in a different area of the residence who was taken to Banner UMC by paramedics in critical condition, TFD said.

A total of nine units and 23 firefighters were able to control the fire in four minutes, TFD said. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

