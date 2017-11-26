Local motorcycle community gives back to kids in need - Tucson News Now

Local motorcycle community gives back to kids in need

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson motorcycle community came together Sunday to help local kids in need this Christmas.

The Renegade Motorcycle Club handed out Christmas toys to The Salvation Army and the children of the Tohono O’odham Nation Sunday afternoon at Casino Del Sol.

Inside the casino lobby, a tree was set up for bikers to drop off a toy. Salvation Army workers say the toys will help around 1,500 Southern Arizona families and around 4,000 kids.

One of the many families at the event Sunday afternoon was the Harbers. About 20 years ago, they found themselves on hard times. Giving back to the community was an easy decision.

“At some point I know that we were really struggling," said Joe Harber, father. "There was a collection at work for me and I came to work and there was probably like 20 to 30 different gifts for my four kids."

Mother, Yolanda Almazan, teaches her son, Jason, not to judge a book by its cover. 

“People associate bikers with being bad people and they are not," Almazan said. "It’s to give him kind of that diversity all around.”

Almazan is thankful she’s able to help out a family in need this Christmas. “It’s sad for the kids because they don’t understand. How do you explain to a child, 'well I don’t have any money to get you anything?'" 

