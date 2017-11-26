Local motorcycle community gives back to kids in need

A brush fire has grown to 377 acres near Benson.
On Monday, Nov. 27, billions of dollars will be spent online. It comes with a warning. The day known as Cyber Monday will end the big holiday shopping weekend, and if you've had enough of scouring the storefronts you're not alone. Millions of people will browse the internet and take advantage of the comforts of home.
A Silver Alert has been canceled for Owen Beatty by Arizona Department of Public Safety.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Tucson on Sunday.
The Tucson motorcycle community came together Sunday to help local kids in need this Christmas.
The Tucson motorcycle community came together Sunday to help local kids in need this Christmas.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.
