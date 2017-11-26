FOUND: Silver Alert canceled, missing man safe - Tucson News Now

FOUND: Silver Alert canceled, missing man safe

Owen Beatty has been found safe (Source: AZDPS). Owen Beatty has been found safe (Source: AZDPS).

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Owen Beatty by Arizona Department of Public Safety has been canceled.

An update from AZDPS Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. stated Beatty has been located. Around 6:15 p.m. state troopers found him on southbound Interstate 17 at milepost 244, near Black Canyon City.

He was last seen in Casa Grande on Sunday, AZDPS said. He was last seen wearing a navy blue button-down shirt and slacks. Beatty suffers from Dementia, according to AZDPS.

The department stated his cell phone was last pinged on Carefree Hwy in Phoenix at 4:07 p.m.

