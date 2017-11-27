Utility work starts on 6th Street ahead of Downtown Links project

TEP crews will be working along a stretch of 6th Street near downtown for the next couple of weeks ahead of the Downtown Links project.

The utility company will remove and install power poles and power lines from North Court Avenue to 6th Avenue. The work will require crews to shut down some lanes and place other restrictions in the area.

Downtown Links is a project that has been in works for decades. It’s a four-lane road that will connect Aviation Highway to Interstate10.

The idea is that traffic coming from the east side can jump straight onto I-10 without clogging up downtown.

This project is in the third -- and final -- phase. The City of Tucson said the construction for Phase Three could start in the spring.

The city said contractors are planning to start the bidding process next month and a contractor will likely be chosen by the beginning of next year.

They said work for phase 3 could begin as soon as March of 2018.

Utility companies, like TEP, typically go in before major projects. It gives them the opportunity to update their infrastructure before construction crews come in and rip up the roads.

TEP crews will be done by January of 2018.

