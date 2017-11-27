Utility work starts on 6th Street ahead of Downtown Links project

TEP crews will be working along a stretch of 6th Street near downtown of the next couple of weeks ahead of the Downtown Links project. The utility company will remove and install power poles and power lines from North Court Avenue to 6th Avenue. The work will require crews to shut down some lanes and place other restrictions in the area. Downtown Links is a project that has been in works for decades. It’s a four-lane road that’ll connect...
A brush fire has grown to 377 acres near Benson.
On Monday, Nov. 27, billions of dollars will be spent online. It comes with a warning. The day known as Cyber Monday will end the big holiday shopping weekend, and if you've had enough of scouring the storefronts you're not alone. Millions of people will browse the internet and take advantage of the comforts of home.
A Silver Alert has been canceled for Owen Beatty by Arizona Department of Public Safety.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Tucson on Sunday.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.
Mullen is 69-46 as the Bulldogs’ head coach, six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill’s all-time mark for most career wins at the school.
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.
A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is taking the internet by storm after a beauty pageant.
