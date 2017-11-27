Crews clean up after drums of motor oil dumped - Tucson News Now

Crews clean up after drums of motor oil dumped

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Northwest Fire Department) (Source: Northwest Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Northwest Fire Department said crews are cleaning up an oil spill after someone dumped a couple of 250 gallon drums of motor oil in northwest Tucson.

The drums are near Cortaro and Cerius Stravenue.

Northwest fire said there are several spill sites that require environmental cleanup.

Marana police are also on scene.

