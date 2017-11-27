Crews clean up after drums of motor oil dumped

The Northwest Fire Department said crews are cleaning up an oil spill after someone dumped a couple of 250 gallon drums of motor oil in northwest Tucson.

A couple of these 250 gallon drums of motor oil were dumped on the NW side. Several spill sites will require environmental cleanup. Cortaro/Cerius Stravenue pic.twitter.com/m7ujHn96Ig — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 27, 2017

The drums are near Cortaro and Cerius Stravenue.

Northwest fire said there are several spill sites that require environmental cleanup.

Marana police are also on scene.

