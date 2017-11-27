Tucson authorities looking for bank robbery suspects

Authorities are looking for this woman and man, suspects in simultaneous bank robberies in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Authorities said a man and woman robbed separate banks at the same time in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Tucson Police Department said the couple arrived at two nearby businesses together.

The TPD said the man robbed the Arizona Central Credit Union, 787 S. Alvernon, while the woman robbed the OneAZ Credit Union, 777 S. Alvernon.

"Both suspects indicated they were armed and robbed the banks simultaneously before leaving the area in the same direction," the TPD said in a news release.

The man has been described as 30-35 years old, 5-foot-5 with a slim build and beard. He was wearing a tan or gray hat with a star logo, gray polo and khaki pants.

The woman has been described as being in her 50s with a lean build and reddish-blonde hair. She was wearing glasses, long-sleeve red and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

