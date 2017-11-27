KOLD to livestream installation of new bishop

A new bishop is set to take over the Diocese of Tucson.

Bishop Edward Weisenburger is being transferred from Kansas and will be installed on Wednesday, Nov. 29 during an event at St. Augustine Cathedral.

Weisenburger will be replacing Bishop Gerald Kicanas, who stepped down after 15 years of leading the 43,000- square mile Diocese of Tucson.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Metropolitan Archbishop John C. Wester, Cardinal Roger M. Mahony and 25 archbishops and bishops from around the country will celebrate the installation.

