KOLD to livestream installation of new bishop - Tucson News Now

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A new bishop is set to take over the Diocese of Tucson.

Bishop Edward Weisenburger is being transferred from Kansas and will be installed on Wednesday, Nov. 29 during an event at St. Augustine Cathedral.

KOLD News 13 will be there and will stream the event from 1:45-3:45 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.

Weisenburger will be replacing Bishop Gerald Kicanas, who stepped down after 15 years of leading the 43,000- square mile Diocese of Tucson.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Metropolitan Archbishop John C. Wester, Cardinal Roger M. Mahony and 25 archbishops and bishops from around the country will celebrate the installation.

