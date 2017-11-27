Fewer trees and higher prices - Tucson News Now

Fewer trees and higher prices

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Prices on Christmas trees increasing. (Source: Tucson News Now) Prices on Christmas trees increasing. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fewer trees and higher prices. Expect to pay more for a Christmas tree this year.

A pine shortage is happening in Tucson and across the nation.

“We are having a tree shortage this year. They are not able to meet our demand. We have tried to go to other growers and they can’t meet the demands either,” Ashlee Walling with Valley View Holiday Stands said.

Walling’s lot off I-10 near Cortaro is not getting some of the most requested pines. “We are seeing a big shortage on our most popular trees the Douglas and the Nobles,” she said.

Walling continues, “Less tall trees this year; less trees in general.”

Prices across Tucson reflecting the market. “We are seeing about a $10 to $15 difference than last year,” Walling said.

Valley View Holiday Stands is expecting a big shipment of tall trees Tuesday.

Meantime Kelly Souer of Brian and Kelly’s Christmas Trees is having to raise prices for the first time in 18 years.

“I mean we are increasing prices this year. It’s due to supply and demand. We are seeing the increase because in Oregon there is less to go around. So the farmers themselves are increasing prices that just gets funneled down to us,” Souer said.

Price tags are higher on a few specific trees.

She said, “It’s really just the real full Nobles and the real full Nordmanns about a $10 maybe $15 increase.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • St. Augustine students prepare for installation of new Bishop

    St. Augustine students prepare for installation of new Bishop

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:39 AM EST2017-11-28 15:39:00 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    On Wednesday history will be made when a new Bishop is installed to lead the Catholic People of Southern Arizona.   Some students in Tucson have been learning about the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and the installation process. Students at St. Augustine High School have been studying the history of the fairly new diocese and the man now chosen to lead it - Bishop Edward Weisenberger from Salina, Kansas. Stephanie Rambaran, the Director ...

    On Wednesday history will be made when a new Bishop is installed to lead the Catholic People of Southern Arizona. Some students in Tucson have been learning about the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and the installation process. Students at St. Augustine High School have been studying the history of the

  • More non-stop options offered at TUS

    More non-stop options offered at TUS

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:06 AM EST2017-11-28 13:06:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Travelers in Tucson now have more non-stop options at Tucson International Airport. Earlier this year, the airport added San Jose and now people can fly directly to Austin, Tex., and Charlotte, North Carolina. Austin and San Jose are both attractive because they are big on tech, and Charlotte is a major business hub for industries like banking. Airport leaders said the success of these flights depends on the amount of community support. Earlier...

    Travelers in Tucson now have more non-stop options at Tucson International Airport. Earlier this year, the airport added San Jose and now people can fly directly to Austin, Tex., and Charlotte, North Carolina. Austin and San Jose are both attractive because they are big on tech, and Charlotte is a major bu

  • Bishop Kicanas reflects on time in Southern Arizona

    Bishop Kicanas reflects on time in Southern Arizona

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-11-28 05:36:13 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    “I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.

    “I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly