APP EXTRA: Bishop Kicanas reflects on time in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Diocese of Tucson will install its seventh bishop on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

It's the end of an era following the retirement of Bishop Gerald Kicanas.

KOLD News 13’s Angelica Carrillo sat down with him as he reflects back on his 16 years here.

Bishop Edward Weisenburger will be installed and KOLD News 13 will livestream the event from 1:45-3:45 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.

