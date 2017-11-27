Conservation groups sue to stop Arizona copper mine project - Tucson News Now

Conservation groups sue to stop Arizona copper mine project

(Source: Save the Scenic Santa Ritas) (Source: Save the Scenic Santa Ritas)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Conservation groups have sued the U.S. Forest Service to stop a proposed open-pit copper mine southeast of Tucson.

The U.S. District Court lawsuit says the Rosemont Copper Mine would destroy Coronado National Forest land and threaten water resources. It was filed Monday by Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition and the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon Chapter.

Coronado National Forest spokeswoman Heidi Schewel says the agency doesn't comment on litigation.

Agency officials say the final decision of record was signed in June for the mine in the Santa Rita Mountains. The $1.9 billion project would be located on more than 5,400 acres (2185 hectares) of federal, state and private land.

First proposed in 2007, the project has been delayed over environmental concerns.

