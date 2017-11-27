Humane Society of Southern AZ receives grant to assist animal control in Graham County

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be assisting Graham County Animal Control (GCAC) in saving at-risk animals, thanks to a $19,080 grant from PetSmart Charities.

Back in May 2016, HSSA began a transfer partnership with GCAC, after residents expressed concern over lack of adoption options in Graham County. Often pets that were available for adoption were overlooked due to age and medical issues.

“The Humane Society of Southern Arizona works very hard to be a resource for these smaller shelters because there just aren't many resources for rural shelters”, said Brandy Burke, Chief Operations Officer at HSSA, in a recent release. “We recognize their need, and want to help whenever we can. This grant will mean that we can provide even more resources to a small shelter that really needs and deserves the help.”

Funds from the grant will go to transportation, medical care, and rehabilitation of pets that are received by HSSA from GCAC rural shelters, as well as fund work that both organizations do to find long-term, sustainable solutions to keep pets in homes via education, spay/neuter, vaccinations and other outreach programs.



Pets transferred to HSSA find forever homes in Graham county and throughout Southern Arizona.

HSSA works with several small shelters in Southern Arizona, transferring approximately 1,500 animals every year, and is one of only a few groups in Arizona willing to take in GCAC’s most vulnerable and at-risk pets to give them a second chance, no matter the age, breed, vaccine history or ongoing health issues pets may have.

