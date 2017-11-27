PCSD asking for public's help identifying suspect who stole lottery tickets

Detectives with the Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who has stolen Arizona lottery tickets.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 7, at 9:35 p.m. when a man walked into the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Highway, went behind the counter and stole several scratch off lottery tickets. According to a PCSD release, the man stole several more scratch off tickets from a Circle K at 4650 South Palo Verde Road on Sept. 8 at 3:56 a.m.

Stolen scratcher tickets were presented for payment by the suspect at several convenience stores near Valencia and Ajo Highway.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-6 weighing 225 pounds, in his mid-30s to 40s with a shaved head and sleeve tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black LA Dodgers hat, black t-shirt with "Hustle All Day" on the front, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those with a tip, but wanting to remain anonymous can submit it via text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

