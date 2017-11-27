PCSD asking for public's help identifying suspect who stole lottery tickets

The first incident occurred on Sept. 7, at 9:35 p.m. when a man walked into the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Highway, went behind the counter and stole several scratch off lottery tickets.
Authorities said a man and woman robbed separate banks at the same time in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.
"Research the companies before you look into them. Because that was my mistake. I just applied. I didn't look into what this law firm was," Samantha Thrall said.
According to police the incident happened in the 800 block of North Alvernon Way, near East Third Street.
A search of a Phoenix-area landfill has passed the halfway mark without finding any sign of a missing 34-year-old woman believed to be a homicide victim.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.
