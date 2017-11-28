More non-stop options offered at TUS - Tucson News Now

More non-stop options offered at TUS

Travelers in Tucson now have more non-stop options at Tucson International Airport.

Earlier this year, the airport added San Jose and now travelers can fly directly to Austin, Tex., and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin and San Jose are both attractive because they are big on tech, and Charlotte is a major business hub for industries like banking.

Airport leaders said the success of these flights depends on the amount of community support. Earlier this year, a direct to JFK in New York City had to be suspended for lack of success.

It the reason that Visit Tucson works to market these flights, both to Tucsonans and to people in the other cities.

They say making people aware of the options in their own backyard is important – especially when many are tempted to head down the road to Phoenix.

Visit Tucson says TUS isn’t able to complete with Phoenix as it's the largest in the state, but it can make sure people in Tucson are aware of the options here.

“When these flights happen, we want to make sure they are successful as much as possible so we put a lot of effort into for digital campaigns, marketing campaigns for those destinations,” said Dan Gibson, with Visit Tucson.

That’s why they want to remind Tucsonans to check local flights before jumping on Interstate 10.

