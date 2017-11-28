More non-stop options offered at TUS

On Wednesday history will be made when a new Bishop is installed to lead the Catholic People of Southern Arizona. Some students in Tucson have been learning about the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and the installation process. Students at St. Augustine High School have been studying the history of the fairly new diocese and the man now chosen to lead it - Bishop Edward Weisenberger from Salina, Kansas. Stephanie Rambaran, the Director ...
On Wednesday history will be made when a new Bishop is installed to lead the Catholic People of Southern Arizona. Some students in Tucson have been learning about the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and the installation process. Students at St. Augustine High School have been studying the history of the
Travelers in Tucson now have more non-stop options at Tucson International Airport. Earlier this year, the airport added San Jose and now people can fly directly to Austin, Tex., and Charlotte, North Carolina. Austin and San Jose are both attractive because they are big on tech, and Charlotte is a major business hub for industries like banking. Airport leaders said the success of these flights depends on the amount of community support. Earlier...
Travelers in Tucson now have more non-stop options at Tucson International Airport. Earlier this year, the airport added San Jose and now people can fly directly to Austin, Tex., and Charlotte, North Carolina. Austin and San Jose are both attractive because they are big on tech, and Charlotte is a major bu
“I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.
“I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 7, at 9:35 p.m. when a man walked into the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Highway, went behind the counter and stole several scratch off lottery tickets.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 7, at 9:35 p.m. when a man walked into the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Highway, went behind the counter and stole several scratch off lottery tickets.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be assisting Graham County Animal Control (GCAC) in saving at-risk animals, thanks to a $19,080 grant from PetSmart Charities.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be assisting Graham County Animal Control (GCAC) in saving at-risk animals, thanks to a $19,080 grant from PetSmart Charities.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.
The robbery happened on the last day before the woman’s maternity leave.
The robbery happened on the last day before the woman’s maternity leave.
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.