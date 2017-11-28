Tuesday's Tail: Meet Jupiter

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be assisting Graham County Animal Control (GCAC) in saving at-risk animals, thanks to a $19,080 grant from PetSmart Charities.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be assisting Graham County Animal Control (GCAC) in saving at-risk animals, thanks to a $19,080 grant from PetSmart Charities.
Have a pet lover and hockey enthusiast to buy for this holiday season? Then Pima Animal Care Center may have just the thing for them, a 2018 calendar.
Sulley and Honey are a bonded pair who were brought to Pima Animal Care Center when their owner was moving. Sulley is 7 years old and Honey is 5 years old.
A puppy who was born without a leg and fitted with a prosthetic may one day be a service animal to help humans who have had limbs amputated.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their new rankings after a weekend that saw #1 and #2 lose.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.