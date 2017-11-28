Tuesday's Tail: Meet Jupiter - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Meet Jupiter

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pima Animal Care/petharbor.com)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Jupiter is a white and brown American Bulldog mix who has been at the Pima Animal Care Center since July 2017.

Shelter staff estimates he is almost 2 and a half years old.

He is already neutered.

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.

