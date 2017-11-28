Grijalva demands apology from Washington Times - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Grijalva demands apology from Washington Times

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Rep. Raul Grijalva. Rep. Raul Grijalva.
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Rep. Raul Grijalva is speaking out after a national newspaper published a story about a severance package paid to one of his former staffers in 2015.

According to the Washington Times, the woman threatened a lawsuit and claimed Grijalva was "frequently drunk and created a hostile workplace environment."

The newspaper wrote the deal may "run contrary to House rules that constrain severance packages," something Grijalva denied.

"The fact is that an employee and I, working with the House Employment Counsel, mutually agreed on terms for a severance package, including an agreement that neither of us would talk about it publicly," Grijalva said in a news release. "The terms were consistent with House Ethics Committee guidance. The severance funds came out of my committee operating budget. Every step of the process was handled ethically and appropriately."

The staffer, who worked for Grijalva for only three months, was paid $48,000.

Grijalva took several issues with the newspaper's report.

"Last week, the Washington Times contacted me seeking comment on what it described as a sexual harassment claim that, in fact, had never been made," Grijalva said. "Once the paper realized its original story was provably false, staff regrouped over the holidays and decided to run a misleading article trying to link me to sexual harassment complaints made against other people.

“The journalistic standards at the Washington Times are lax and the paper owes me an apology."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PCSD searching for suspects in two cigarette thefts

    PCSD searching for suspects in two cigarette thefts

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-28 23:39:52 GMT
    Two suspects in cigarette thefts. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Two suspects in cigarette thefts. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.  

    The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.  

  • One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-11-28 22:59:23 GMT
    Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a cannon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a cannon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

  • Bishop Kicanas reflects on time in Southern Arizona

    Bishop Kicanas reflects on time in Southern Arizona

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:53 PM EST2017-11-28 22:53:13 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    “I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.

    “I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly