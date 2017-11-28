South Tucson announces new Chief of Police

"I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."
"I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."
The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.
The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.
Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a cannon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people.
Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a cannon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people.
“I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.
“I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.
The school, which is a just a step above failing, has been troubled by fighting on campus, truancy, bullying and classroom disruptions for years.
The school, which is a just a step above failing, has been troubled by fighting on campus, truancy, bullying and classroom disruptions for years.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their new rankings after a weekend that saw #1 and #2 lose.
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their new rankings after a weekend that saw #1 and #2 lose.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.