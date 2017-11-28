South Tucson announces new Chief of Police - Tucson News Now

South Tucson announces new Chief of Police

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Manuel Amado South Tucson Public Safety Director/Chief of Police (Source: South Tucson Police Department) Manuel Amado South Tucson Public Safety Director/Chief of Police (Source: South Tucson Police Department)

The City of South Tucson announced Manuel Amado as the new Public Safety Director/Chief of Police on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The city said Amado is a 28-year veteran of law enforcement and public safety.

Amado recently retired from Pima Community College where he was and officer and then Chief of Police, according to a news release.

The release said he was a deputy for Pima County Sheriff in Ajo before his time at Pima Community College.

