South Tucson announces new Chief of Police

The City of South Tucson announced Manuel Amado as the new Public Safety Director/Chief of Police on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The city said Amado is a 28-year veteran of law enforcement and public safety.

Amado recently retired from Pima Community College where he was and officer and then Chief of Police, according to a news release.

The release said he was a deputy for Pima County Sheriff in Ajo before his time at Pima Community College.

