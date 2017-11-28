Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer - Tucson News Now

Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now) Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson mom who lost her leg to cancer received the gift of mobility Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28.

Katie Goodman was diagnosed with cancer when she was 19 years old and pregnant with her son, Diego. "He was three weeks old when I found out I had cancer." 

The tumor in Goodman’s leg was connected to several nerves, so it had to be amputated. For more than a year, Goodman has had to get around in a bulky wheelchair.

Life with two kids is hard enough, but leaning how to maneuver in a wheelchair with them is almost impossible.

Tuesday, Candlelighters, a nonprofit in Tucson, dropped off Goodman’s newly restored scooter.

"It’s going to help me out a lot like when we go places. I have to put him in a stroller and I have to push myself and you know it gets so tiring," she said.

Beverley Tidwell with the Candlelighters helped coordinate the drop-off.

The chair was donated by Mike Ferguson, who lives two hours away in Apache Junction. He lost both of his leg at age 19 in Vietnam. Over the years, Ferguson has bought new scooters and had an extra one laying around.

Tidwell told Goodman, "When he heard your story he was just like, oh she is the perfect person to give the scooter to!" 

Ferguson couldn’t be there to drop off the scooter, but the 21-year-old is thankful for his kind gesture.

“I really appreciate it, Mike,” she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. “Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much.”

Her next big trip is down the street to the park with her kids in her new scooter.

Goodman’s apartment is not fit for a wheelchair. She’s talking with other local organizations to get a wheelchair ramp.

Interested in helping, please contact Beverly Tidwell at 520-609-8953, or via email info@candlelighteraz.org. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

    Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-29 01:17:10 GMT
    Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."

    "I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."

  • PCSD searching for suspects in two cigarette thefts

    PCSD searching for suspects in two cigarette thefts

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-28 23:39:52 GMT
    Two suspects in cigarette thefts. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Two suspects in cigarette thefts. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.  

    The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.  

  • One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-11-28 22:59:23 GMT
    Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a cannon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a cannon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly