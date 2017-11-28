Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A Tucson mom who lost her leg to cancer received the gift of mobility Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28.

Katie Goodman was diagnosed with cancer when she was 19 years old and pregnant with her son, Diego. "He was three weeks old when I found out I had cancer."

The tumor in Goodman’s leg was connected to several nerves, so it had to be amputated. For more than a year, Goodman has had to get around in a bulky wheelchair.

Life with two kids is hard enough, but leaning how to maneuver in a wheelchair with them is almost impossible.

Tuesday, Candlelighters, a nonprofit in Tucson, d ropped off Goodman’s newly restored scooter.

"It’s going to help me out a lot like when we go places. I have to put him in a stroller and I have to push myself and you know it gets so tiring," she said.

Beverley Tidwell with the Candlelighters helped coordinate the d rop-off.

The chair was donated by Mike Ferguson, who lives two hours away in Apache Junction. He lost both of his leg at age 19 in Vietnam. Over the years, Ferguson has bought new scooters and had an extra one laying around.

Tidwell told Goodman, "When he heard your story he was just like, oh she is the perfect person to give the scooter to!"

Ferguson couldn’t be there to d rop off the scooter, but the 21-year-old is thankful for his kind gesture.

“I really appreciate it, Mike,” she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. “Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much.”

Her next big trip is down the street to the park with her kids in her new scooter.

Goodman’s apartment is not fit for a wheelchair. She’s talking with other local organizations to get a wheelchair ramp.

Interested in helping, please contact Beverly Tidwell at 520-609-8953, or via email info@candlelighteraz.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.